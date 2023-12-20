Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 13 vacant posts or career in the Centre for R&D in Digital Enablement of Assamese Language, Department of Information Technology on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Research Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 80000/- per month

Qualification :

Masters Degree in IT/CSE/CS/CA (Information Tech/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Applications),

And

At least two years Research Experience in NLP,

And

At least 5 Research Publications in terms of Papers on Assamese NLP/LT

Name of post : Research Officer (Assamese)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 65000/- per month

Qualification :

Masters in Assamese with Minimum 1 year Research Experience in Assamese NLP,

And

At least 3 Research Publications in terms of Papers, on Assamese NLP/LT OR 2 such Research publications and a Successful Thesis on Assamese NLP/LT related works

Name of post : Research Officer (Bodo-Assamese)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 65000/- per month

Qualification :

Masters in Bodo with Minimum 1 year Research Experience in Bodo NLP and functional knowledge of Assamese

And

At least 3 Research Publications in terms of Papers, on Bodo NLP/LT OR 2 such Research publications and a Successful Thesis on Bodo NLP/LT related works

Name of post : Research Officer (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 65000/- per month

Qualification :

Masters Degree in IT/CSE/CS/CA (Information Tech/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Applications),

And

At least two years Research Experience in NLP,

And

At least 3 Research Publications in terms of Papers, on Assamese NLP/LT OR 2 such Research publications and a Successful Thesis on NLP/LT related works

Name of post : Research Assistants (Language) / Research Assistants (Technical)

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification :

Language :

Masters Degree in Assamese or Linguistics with knowledge of Assamese language

And

At least one years Research Experience in Assamese NLP / LT

Technical :

Masters Degree in IT/CSE/CS/CA (Information Tech/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Applications),

And

At least one year Research Experience in NLP, preferably in Assamese NLP / LT

Name of post : Software Engineer / Software Development Consultant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification :

Masters Degree / BE / BTech in IT/CSE/CS/CA / Software Development with good technical skills

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link available in the website gauhati.ac.in by 12 PM of 28th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







