Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate – I (PA-I) for DST-SERB funded SURE (State University Research Excellence Grant’ titled “Dynamics of three-dimensional excitation waves in presence of inert heterogeneities of complex and arbitrary shapes in a reaction diffusion system.” The post is purely temporary. The selected candidate will be accommodated initially for a period of one year. By looking at the progress the tenure may be extended to the 2nd and 3rd year.Gauhati University also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established on 26 January 1948 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly and is the oldest university in Northeast India. it is accredited grade “A” by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Name of post : Project Associate – I (PA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry with atleast 60% marks (Preference will be given to candidates having experience in programming languages)

Salary : Rs. 25000/- + 16% HRA

How to apply : Candidates should send application /CV and scanned copies of relevant educational documents as a single PDF file to the Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Dhriti Mahanta at mdhriti@gauhati.ac.in within 9th December 2023

Shortlisted candidates will be called/notified for interview through e-mail. Selection will be based

on the performance of the candidate in the interview

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates. No TA/DA will be

paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here