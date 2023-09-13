Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associate, Research Associate-I and Project Assistant-I on contractual basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate(s) in Department of Library and Information Science

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MILSC/ M. Lib.I. Sc. (as per UGC norms)

Specialization :

Open

Bibiliometrics

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

Also Read : 10 best terrace garden ideas to resonate positivity

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Indian participation in the ALICE experiment at CERN

Qualification : M.Sc. in physics and PhD in Experimental High Energy / Nuclear physics with adequate knowledge of computer programming using C++/PYTHON and ROOT data analysis framework. Candidates with data analysis experience for CBM/RHIC/LHC will be preferred.

Fellowship: Rs. 47,000/- + HRA per month

Name of post : Project Assistant -I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Indian participation in the ALICE experiment at CERN

Qualification : M.Sc. in physics with Nuclear/High Energy/Physics as one of the subject in the Master level.

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Also Read : Harsh Goenka’s revelation of ISRO chief’s salary create controversy

How to apply :

For the posts of Research Associate-I and Project Assistant-I, candidates can send their applications in plain paper along with contact details and copies of the testimonials by email to nrpl.gu@gmail.com on or before 27th September 2023

For the post of Teaching Associate(s) in Department of Library and Information Science, candidates may appear for the interview with their applications and an updated Curriculum vitae (CV) with

relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2