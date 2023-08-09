Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of English Language Teaching on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of English Language Teaching

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in English Language Teaching / MA in English Language Education

Specialization : Second language Pedagogy/ Principles and Methodology of Teaching English

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- (fixed) per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, (Ground Floor) Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University, Assam. Document verification will be from 10.30 A.M. to 11.00 A.M. on the day of interview

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here