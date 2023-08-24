Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.
Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Library Assistant in the Judicial Academy, Assam situated at Amingaon, Kamrup (Rural).
Name of post : Library Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Must be graduate with diploma/degree in Library Science from a recognized University.
Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Chandrayaan-3
Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications in a Library
Pay Scale : PB-2, Rs. 14,000-70,000 + GP Rs. 7,600
Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on the last date of online application.3 years upper age limit relaxation for candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC category. 5 years upper age limit relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ST(P)/ST(H) category. 10 years upper age limit relaxation for PWD candidates.
Selection Procedure : Written Examination & Interview / Viva-Voce
Also Read : Assam CM reveals strategies for increasing green spaces in Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 12th September 2023 up to 5 PM of 26th September 2023
Application Fees :
- For SC / ST : Rs. 150/-
- For all others : Rs. 300/-
- PWD : Nil
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here