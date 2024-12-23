Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or career in FREMAA Assam.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 21 vacant posts or career for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) aided “Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project (CRBIFRERMP).”

Name of post : Team Leader (Agroforestry Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum graduate degree in agriculture/agroforestry/forestry or equivalent from a recognized institution or University. Master’s degree directly relevant to the assignment is also preferred.

Experience :

i) 10 years of relevant professional experience with at least 7 years of practical experience in agroforestry projects especially relevant to agriculture, nature-based solutions, riverbank stabilization, fisheries, sericulture, diary and also livelihood improvement.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will also be preferred

Name of post : Team Leader (Sustainable Livelihood Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum graduate degree in Livelihoods/ Social Development/ Agriculture/ Fisheries/ Rural Development/ Natural Resources Management/ Developmental Studies/ Social

Sciences from a recognized institution or university. Master’s degree directly relevant to the assignment is also preferred.

Experience :

i) 10 years of relevant professional experience with at least 8 years of practical experience in livelihood projects especially relevant to agriculture and also fisheries.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will also be preferred.

Name of post : Nature-based Solutions Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate/postgraduate degree in Civil Engineering/ Water Resources Engineering/

Environmental Engineering/ Agriculture Engineering/ Natural Resources Management from a recognized institution or also university.

Experience :

i) 07 years of relevant professional experience with at least 03 years of practical experience in planning, pilot testing along riverbanks and earthen flood embankments of alluvial rivers, researching and implementing nature-based solutions associated with anti-erosion bioengineering or anti-erosion or/and also flood management.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will also be preferred.

Name of post : GIS Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Remote Sensing and GIS, or Earth Science, or Geography with specialization in Remote Sensing and GIS or also holding a GIS professional certificate.

Experience :

i) 7 years of relevant professional experience with at least 3 years of practical experience with also a focus on GIS application.

ii) Full working knowledge of remote sensing and GIS data/information handling software and other relevant tools including ArcGIS and also QGIS software.

iii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will also be preferred.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce/ Finance from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate with knowledge of Tally ERP 9.0. Knowledge and proficiency in

PFMS will be given preference.

Experience :

i) 5 years of experience in similar work profile in any Govt. / Semi Govt. or organisation of repute.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc. will be preferred.

Name of post : Field Supervisor

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Minimum Graduate degree in Livelihoods/ Social Development/ Agriculture/ Agroforestry/ Forestry/ Fisheries/ Rural Development/Natural Resources Management/Developmental Studies/ Social Sciences from a recognized institution or University. Master’s degree directly relevant to the

assignment will be preferred.

Experience :

i) 3 years of relevant professional experience with at least 1 year of practical experience in livelihood

projects especially relevant to agroforestry, agriculture, nature-based solutions, wetlands, fisheries etc.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will be preferred.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : A graduate degree in any discipline with 55% marks in aggregate from a recognized

institution or University.

Experience :

i) At least 2 years of field experience especially in conducting census surveys, agriculture and also forest surveys, coordinating trainings and public meetings with District Administration and other

Govt. offices would be preferred.

ii) Experience of working in externally aided projects like ADB, World Bank, etc., will also be preferred.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies also of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience via email to [email protected] / [email protected] and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………………..”

The applications should altogether reach the above mentioned email addresses latest by end of day of 04/01/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here