Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood & River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Works).

Name of post : Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Works)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : B.E. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University having experience of 20 years and above in Water Resource Management / Flood & River Erosion Management and related disciplines. Experience in externally aided projects like World Bank, ADB etc. will be given preference. Civil Engineers with relevant experience in government sector will be preferred

Remuneration : Rs. 140000/- to 180000/- per month plus allowances

How to apply : Candidates may send their Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in and hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in.

The subject line of the email should be given as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (WORKS)”

Last date for submission of applications is 27th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here