Assam Career : ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Guwahati.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Medicine : 2

Orthopaedics : 1

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs.121048/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university. Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates. In case of non availability of PG candidates, MBBS with atleast 02 years working experience in the same discipline, in which proposed to be engaged will be considered.

Age : Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of interview. (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC

candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th May 2023 in ESIC MH Beltola, Guwahati-22. Reporting Time for Document verification is 09:00 am to 09:30 am

How to apply : Candidates are hereby requested to fill the application and send the same along with scanned copies of documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 05.05.2023 upto 01:00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here