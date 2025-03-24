Applications are invited for recruitment of 52 vacant positions or career in Engineers India Limited Assam.

Engineers India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Trainees. Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is a leading global engineering consultancy and Project Management company. The company came into being in 1965. It provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. The Company came into sectors like infrastructure, water and also waste management, solar & nuclear power and fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record. Today, EIL is a ‘Total Solutions’ engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services from ‘Concept to Commissioning’ with highest quality and safety standards. EIL’s QMS, OHSMS and EMS have got certifications of ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 respectively. It also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering, specialist materials and maintenance and plant operations and safety services. With corporate office in New Delhi, EIL also operates from its office in Gurugram, branch office in Mumbai, three regional engineering offices in Kolkata, Chennai & Vadodara and has inspection offices at all major manufacturing locations of the country. The company’s overseas presence is due to an engineering office in Abu Dhabi, which caters to the business needs in UAE/Middle-East region. Additionally, there are offices in London, Milan and also Shanghai to coordinate the activities of international procurement and marketing. EIL’s technological excellence is driven by more than 2300 engineers & professionals in a competent employee base of over 2600 employees as on March 31, 2024. The availability of technical resources per annum is about 4.5 million man-hours in EIL’s design offices along with1.5 million man-hours of construction management services.

Name of post : Management Trainee

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 52

Qualification :

Full time Engineering Degree course – B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) in minimum qualifying period with minimum 65% marks

Graduate Engineers or final year students of Engineering from relevant disciplines, who have appeared in GATE-2025 examination and cleared the exam keen on taking up challenging career in Engineers India Limited may apply.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.eil.co.in

Last date for submission of applications is till 23:59 hrs on 07.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here