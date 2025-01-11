Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in ECIL Assam.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Managers and also Senior Managers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The applicant should be First Class Graduate with MBA/ PG Degree/2 yrs PG Diploma in HR/ PMIR. Degree in Law is preferable

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

The applicant should have minimum 24 years of post qualification experience in the area of HR/P&A in large reputed organization.

Name of post : General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Should be a Qualified Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant.

Experience :

The applicant should have Minimum 24 years of post-qualification experience in domain knowledge of financial management and accounting procedures and systems. Should have knowledge of ERP systems and financial reporting and decision making systems, Should be able to liaise with bankers and lending agencies to achieve best cost of funds for both working capital and long term fund requirements. Should have worked in large reputed organizations and should have been Incharge/ Senior Management position.

Name of post : General Manager (RF Systems & Microwave Designs)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Four Years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Communication /Electronics &Telecommunication with First class or minimum 60% marks. Applicants having Post graduate Degree in M.E/M.Tech (Microwave/RADAR Engineering) is preferable.

Experience :

a) Good knowledge of RF & Microwave components like LNA, OP Power amplifiers, Mixers, LO, Attenuator types,

b) Power divider/combiner (multiport), isolators, Filter types (both passive & active), Connector types and their usage as per frequency, PLL concepts etc.

c) Must have practical knowledge of analysing parameters like Spurious, Harmonics, Phase noise, Noise figure of LNA’s & mixers, Power o/p in wattage, waveforms and modulation of different types, cable losses.

d) Hands on experience of RF circuit design & testing using design / simulation tools

Name of post : General Manager (Defence Systems-North Zone)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Four Years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent in in Electrical / Electronics and Communication Engineering with First class or minimum 60% marks. Post graduate Degree in Engineering will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 24 years in large reputed organization

Name of post : Senior Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

The applicant should be First Class Graduate with MBA/ PG Degree/2 yrs PG Diploma in HR/PMIR. Degree in Law will be preferred

Experience :

The applicant should have 14 years of relevant executive experience in the area of HR/P&A in a Govt./Public Sector Undertaking or Private company of repute.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Law)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate should be a First-Class Graduate with 3 Yrs Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) or First Class 5 Yrs integrated LLB Degree. Master Degree in Law (LLM) will be preferred

Experience :

The applicant should have 14 years of relevant experience in any Government/ State PSU/ Central PSU/ other Corporate House of repute or any other incorporated Company

Name of post : Senior Manager (RF Systems & Microwave Designs)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Four Years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Communication /Electronics &Telecommunication with First class or minimum 60% marks. Applicants having Post graduate Degree in M.E/M.Tech (Microwave/RADAR Engineering) will be preferred.

Experience :

a) Good knowledge of RF & Microwave components like LNA, OP Power amplifiers, Mixers, LO, Attenuator types

b) Power divider/combiner (multiport), isolators, Filter types (both passive & active), Connector types and their usage as per frequency, PLL concepts etc.

c) Must have practical knowledge of analysing parameters like Spurious, Harmonics, Phase noise, Noise figure of LNA’s & mixers, Power o/p in wattage, waveforms and modulation of different types, cable losses.

Also Read : Meet the entrepreneurs who blew away the Sharks with their innovative organic produce on Shark Tank India 4

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ecil.co.in/ up to 31.01.2025 (14.00 hrs.).

The candidate should write Advertisement No.28/2024, post number & on-line registration number

on the top of the envelope and send the duly filled in application form along with enclosures to the Deputy General Manager, Human Resources (Recruitment Section), Administrative Building, Corporate Office, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL (Post), Hyderabad – 500 062, Telangana on or before 07.02.2025 (1400 hrs.).

No application is acceptable by hand. Applicants should send all the applications through Speed

Post/ Regd. Post/ Courier/ Normal Post only to the above-mentioned address.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here