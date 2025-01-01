Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in DTCP Assam.

Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Expert on Legacy Dumpsite Restoration through Greening and Other Urban Greening Measures.

Name of post : Expert on Legacy Dumpsite Restoration through Greening and Other Urban Greening Measures

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

More than 15 years of experience in implementation of legacy waste / dumping ground restoration, urban greening / forests and water body restoration projects.

Hands on experience of planning and implementing projects in India in the following areas-

Legacy waste, dumping yard, degraded land restoration through greening Native Biodiversity restoration Creation of biodiversity parks with plants Agro and / or social forestry Horticulture Miyawaki Forest Plantation Water body restoration All season plantation techniques

Must have experience as Project Lead

Worked with cities in India. collaborating with State and/or city governments

Must have experience in mobilising CSR funding for implementing such projects

Persons whose work in this field is recognized by Govt. of India through certification awards shall be preferred

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents online via email at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Expert on Legacy Waste & Urban Greening in AUKH”

The application must be made with the following separate headings-

a. Detailed CV

b. Proof of Educational Qualification

c. Years of Experience

d. Proof of work undertaken with different Indian cities : Any formal documentation of project details, work order, news publications, official letters, certificates etc.

The last date for receiving online applications shall be 22nd January 2025 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here