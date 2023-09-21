Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Udalguri, Assam.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Udalguri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager and Field Supervisor.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate / Graduate preferably in Social Work/ Life Sciences / Nutrition /Medicine / Health Management / Rural Management

Experience : At least 3 years of experience working with Government / Non-Government organizations in related domains. Good oral and written communication skills in local language and fair skills in English. Computer literacy must. Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Also Read : How people of Assam celebrated PM Modi’s birthday?

Name of post : Assistant Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate / Graduate preferably in Social Work/ Life Sciences / Nutrition /Medicine / Health Management / Rural Management

Experience : At least 2 years of experience working with Government / Non-Government organizations in related domains. Good oral and written communication skills in local language and fair skills in English. Computer literacy must. Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Field Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computers / IT etc. with a minimum of 1 year experience in data management, process documentation and web-based reporting formats at the state or district level with Government or Non-Government / IT based organizations. Good oral and written communication skills in local language.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut finds a M.A. course of Delhi University to be ‘very cool and groundbreaking’

Age Limit : The candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years of age as on 01/09/2023 with relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for candidates under SC, ST(P) and ST(H).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of District Social Welfare Officer, Udalguri, Assam within 7th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here