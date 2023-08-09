Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam.

Dr. Birinchi Kumar Barooah (BKB) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

(A) Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

(B) A Ph.D. Degree.

(C) Professor / Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (Fifteen) years of Teaching / Research / in Administration in Universities, Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.

(D) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Appraisal ( PBAS ) as per UGC Regulation in Appendix – I for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges

(E) A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

(F) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix – II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation, 2018.

(G) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC / ST /Differently abled (Physically and Visually differently able) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55 % (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5 % to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age: Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s format along with Bio-data, all self-attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs . 10000/-(Rupees Ten thousand) only in favour of the Principal, Dr. B.K.B College, payable at PNB, Puranigudam Branch, Nagaon. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Dr. B.K.B College, Puranigudam, Nagaon- 782141, Assam within 23rd August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here