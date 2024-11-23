Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in DK Girls’ College Assam.

Dakshin Kamrup (DK) Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors in Philosophy and Political Science. Dakshin Kamrup Girls’ College is located in the sylvan environs of Mirza. It is the only educational institution for girls, in entire south bank of the river Brahmaputra towards the west of Guwahati. The college has the noble vision of occupying a prestigious position in the field of higher education of women to transform itself into the centre of excellence. It always remains an earnest endeavour on the part of the college to Empower the girls’ student economically, politically and socially. Help them to become responsible and worthy citizens. The college provides need based opportunities to the students to develop their potentialities in arts, sports, culture and literature through competition and participation in various events throughout the year.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 1

Political Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per Govt. OM No. ÁHE. 239/ 2021/68 dated 24.01.2022. Candidate must have PRC and knowledge of the local language. The selection procedure, will be as per Assam Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/ 2021/68, Dated, Dispur, the 24th January, 2022

Age Limit :

Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation as per the Govt. norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format of DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with Application, Fee of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five Hundred) only through NEFT/ Account Transfer in favour of Principal, D. K. Girls’ College, Mirza (CBI Acc. No.-2190034898, IFSC: CBINO283207, Mirza Branch)

The applications must reach the Principal, Dakshin Kamrup Girls’ College, Mirza, PO. : Mirza, Dist. : Kamrup, Assam, PIN- 781125

Last date for submission of applications is December 7, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here