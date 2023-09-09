Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam.

The Directorate of Land Records & Surveys Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of GIS Analyst under Mission Basundhara for engagement on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Qualification : M.Tech /M.Sc. in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics; M.A/ M.Sc. in Geography/Geology/ Environmental Science with Geoinformatics as one of the subject or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/ Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics/ Geography/ Geology/ Geophysics/ Earth and Atmospheric Sciences with specialization in GIS & Remote Sensing.

Remuneration : Between Rs. 50,000.00 to Rs. 60,000.00 per month based on experience + Rs.1000/- communication expense.

Age Limit : Above 22 years and not more than 40 years as on August 1, 2023. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per applicable Government policy.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th September 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Office of the Director of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam, Rupnagar, Guwahati- 32

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with detailed Curriculum Vitae, Photo Identity & Address Proof, Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards), Work Experience Certificates, Self-attested photocopies of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here