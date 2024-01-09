Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dikhowmukh College Assam.

Dikhowmukh College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Economics. Dikhowmukh College was established in July, 1982. The Higher Secondary Section was opened first and then gradually extended up to Degree level in 1984. The college got affiliated to the Dibrugarh University in 1984. It completed its Silver Jubilee in the year 2007 and got accredited by NAAC in 2006. The college has seven (7) departments – English, Assamese, Economics, Education, Political Science, History and Sociology and all the departments offer Major Courses at the Degree level. The college has also introduced a number of vocational courses. The retired founder principal is still associated with the college as the Chief Academic Advisor as well as a tutor in spearheading the college’s academic pursuits. The founder teachers are still serving here with full co-operation of the new-comers.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC rules and regulations

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only in favour of Principal, Dikhowmukh College payable at State Bank of India, Gaurisagar Branch (A/C No. 40303827767 / IFSC Code SBIN0012974).

The applications must reach the Principal, Dikhowmukh College, Bharalua Tini Ali, Sivasagar, Assam, PIN-785664 within 24th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here