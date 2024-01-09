Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Registrar (Administration) and also of Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

a. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, and

b. 9 (Nine) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration, or

c. Comparable experience in research establishment and /or other institutions of higher education, or

d. 5 (Five) years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar / or in equivalent post.

Salary : Rs. 78,800/- to Rs. 2,09,200/-

Also Read : Aloo Pitika : The most comforting delicacy of Assamese cuisine

Name of post : Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

I a. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and Ph. D. in any discipline with a minimum of 10 (ten) research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-CARE listed journals and a total research score of 120.

b. A minimum of 10 (Ten) years of teaching experience in University/College, and/ or Research Experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided Doctoral candidate. The applicant shall not be below the rank of Associate Professor.

OR

II a. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed with Ph. D.(preferable) in any discipline, and

b. A minimum of 15 (Fifteen) years of teaching experience in University/College including 3 years teaching experience at the level of Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration, or

c. Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institution of higher education, or

d. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years also shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Salary : Rs. 1,44,200 — to Rs. 2,18,200/-

Also Read : 6 most popular tourist places in Lakshadweep

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (08 copies of application) in the prescribed form of the University altogether with relevant documents along with a Bank Draft of Rs: 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand) only in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Branch Code- 994000).

The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, PIN-786004, Assam on or before 25th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here













