Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2024.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2024. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that also acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University altogether encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M. Pharm with GPAT or Ph.D.

Specialization : Pharmacognosy

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd January 2024 (Monday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj

Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications / testimonials for verification

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

No TA/DA will be admissible for the purpose.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here