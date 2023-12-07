Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Associate – I (PA – I) for a DST SERB sponsored project entitled “Two-Dimensional Alkaline-Earth Metal Oxide Monolayers for Gas Sensing Applications” in the Department of Physics. The post is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/Project Associate – I (PA – I)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry/Nanoscience from a recognized University/Institute with 60% marks

Desirable: CSIR-UGC NET/GATE, Knowledge/Experience of DFT

Emoluments :

i) Rs. 31,000/- per month + admissible HRA for scholars who are selected through (a) National Eligibility TestsCSIR-UGC NET including Lectureship or GATE, (b) A selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Depts. and their agencies and institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000/- per month + admissible HRA for others, who have not qualified National Level examinations

Age Limit:

Maximum Age limit (On the date of Interview) and relaxation of Age for SC/ST & OBC candidates will be as per DST-SERB norms

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send the application (template attached) with their recent CV via email only to the Principal Investigator (PI) with subject mentioning “Application for JRF/PA-I under SERB-SURE” latest by 21/12/2023

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview. Possession of minimum qualification does not guarantee an invitation to the interview.

The PI/Selection committee reserves to accept or reject the candidature without assigning

any reason thereof.

Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated by email about the date and time of the interview.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here