Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Project Associate.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Sc in Life Sciences Botany with specialization in Genetics and Crop improvement / M.Sc. Botany with specialization in Genetics and Crop improvement with NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd November 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Automatic Parts-of-Speech Tagger Based on BIS Tagset in Assamese

Qualification: Master’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/

Computer Science and Applications/ Computer Science with good academic record

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering with good academic record

Salary: Rs. 25000/- monthly for 3 years along with 8% HRA as per DST norms

How to apply :

For the post of Project Associate-I, candidates can send their applications along with CV (including email id and phone number) with full educational qualifications and experience certificates in a single pdf file. Please send the pdf file to the Principal Investigator (PI), Dr. Nomi Baruah at

nomibaruah@dibru.ac.in with subject mentioning “Project Associate-I SERB SURE CSE” on or before 10.11.2023.

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2