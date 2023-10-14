Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technician-C and Technician-B on contract basis.

Name of post : Technician-“C” [on Contract], University Science and Instrumentation Centre [USIC]

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized Institute with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA

Desirable : 02 (Two) years of experience in handling sophisticated instruments in research or academic institutes.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 31,400/- (Rupees Thirty One Thousand Four Hundred only) per month

Also Read : Assam CM reveals about a ‘must visit pilgrimage’ site for every ‘Rashtra Bhakt’

Name of post : Technician-“B” [on Contract], University Science and Instrumentation Centre [USIC]

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: ITI in Refrigerators & A.C. Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic from a recognized Institute

Desirable : 02 (Two) years experience in handling, maintenance and repair of scientific instruments, Refrigerators, AC, Furnace, Compressor, pump, etc.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 19,600/- (Rupees Nineteen Thousand Six Hundred only) per month

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan turns businesswoman by partnering with founders of Sugar Cosmetics

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with all the necessary testimonials and Money Receipt/Demand Draft of Rs.300/-(Rupees Three Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code 994000), Dibrugarh as an Application Fee. The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here