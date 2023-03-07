Assam Career : Dhubri Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Dhubri Judiciary

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-IV (Peon) and Contractual Staff for e-Sewa Kendra on contractual basis.

Name of post : Grade-IV (Peon)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs.12,000 -52,000 + Grade Pay Rs.3,900/-

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Class-VIII Standard passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Age limit: Not lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Contractual Staff for e-Sewa Kendra

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.15,000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Bachelors Degree in any stream with minimum 1(one) year Diploma in Computer Education from a reputed/recognized institute with knowledge of internet.

Age limit: Not lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates have to send the filled up Standard Form (under Assam Gazette of part – IX) along with all copies of self-attested documents to The District & Sessions Judge, Dhubri, D.C.’s Court Building, Dhubri, P.O., P.S. & Dist. Dhubri, Pin-783301.

The last date for submission of applications for the post of Contractual Staff for e-Sewa Kendra is March 15, 2023 ( till 5 PM)

The last date for submission of applications for the post of Grade-IV (Peon) is March 20, 2023 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2