Assam Career : DHSK College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate (1 No.) and Laboratory Assistant (1 No.) in a Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India funded

research project entitled “Study of genetic diversity and extraction of bioactive compounds from four locally found Citrus fruit species and developing the entrepreneurship among the citrus fruit farmers of the region” at Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub, DHSK College, Dibrugarh for a period of three years or till the completion of the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) M.Sc. degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Working experience in a well equipped Laboratory and extraction of bioactive compounds.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 28 years on 01.05.2023.

Fellowship: For NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 31,000/- for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- for the 3rd year per month. For non-NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 25,000/- for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 28,000/- for the 3rdyear per month. HRA will be admissible as per DBT rules.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) B.Sc. degree with honours/major in Botany/ Biotechnology/ Chemistry/ Zoology//Microbiology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Computer skills, familiarity in basic laboratory techniques and preparation of chemical reagents

Age Limit: Not exceeding 25 years on 01.05.2023.

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (admissible as per DBT rules)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete bio-data and supporting documents (single PDF file) by email to hubdhsk@gmail.com.

The subject line should be mentioned as “Application for JRF/Project Associate Position under DBT program” for the post of Junior Research Fellow / Project Associate and “Application for Lab Assistant Position under DBT program” for the post of Laboratory Assistant.

Last date for submission of applications is May 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here