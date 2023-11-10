Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in DHSFW Assam.

The Directorate of Health Service (Family Welfare) (DHSFW) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment for the temporary contractual position or career of District Vaccine and Cold Chain Manager (VCCM) under Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Assam.

Name of post : District Vaccine and Cold Chain Manager (VCCM)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any stream ( from a recognized University )

Additional Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Post Graduate Diploma in Supply & Cold Chain Management / Public Health Management. Knowledge of English, Assamese and any other regional language or local language of the State. Minimum Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) for 6 months or above.

Experience : Minimum 2(Two) Years experience in Vaccine Supply and Cold Chain Management. Preference will be given to candidates with more than 2 (Two) Years of experience.

Age Limit : 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2023

How to apply : Candidates may send their application duly filled up as per prescribed Format, available on the website https://dhsfw.assam.gov.in/ along with all supporting documents to the office of the Director of Health Services (FW), Assam Swasthya Bhawan, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36 on or before 5 PM, 18th November, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







