Assam Career : Dhakuakhana College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dhakuakhana College Assam.

Dhakuakhana College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Botany.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Botany

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Education qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No.AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidates must not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation as per existing Govt. guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with complete biodata and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 only drawn in favour of Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana payable at Dhakuakhana. The applications must reach the Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana-787055, Assam by July 5, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here