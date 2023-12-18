Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and teaching positions or career in Delhi Public School Guwahati Assam.

Delhi Public School Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Hostel Warden and Receptionist. Under the aegis of DPS Society, DPS Guwahati has been promoted by Gyan Sarovar Foundation which is a CBSE affiliated English medium, co-educational school opened its door for the first batch of students on 21st April 2003.

Name of posts :

Hostel Warden

TGT

Receptionist

PGT

TGT

Home Science Teacher

Special Educator

Fine Arts

Eligibility Criteria :

Hostel Warden : PG in any subject with fluent command over English

TGT : Graduate/PG in PCMB, Geography and English to teach hostellers.

Receptionist : Graduate with excellent command over English.

PGT : PG in Maths, Pol. Science, Sociology, Geography & Comp. Science to teach Classes XI and XII

TGT : Graduate/PG in Chemistry, Hindi & Comp. Science to teach classes up till X.

Home Science Teacher : Graduate/PG in Home Science.

Special Educator : Graduate/PG in Special Education

Fine Arts : MFA with 5 years of teaching Exp. to teach classes XI & XII

Salary : Negotiable

Desirable :

B.Ed. and 3 yrs. of work exp. preferred for the above posts. Fluent command over English

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply with their resume (in the format given in the school website), recent PP size photograph and contact numbers through email to principaloffice@dpsguwahati.in or by post to Delhi Public School , Ahom Gaon, N.H-37, Guwahati-35

Last date for submission or receipt of applications is 28th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here