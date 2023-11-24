Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Assam.

CSIR NEIST Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 10 vacant posts or career under different projects. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat was established in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory has generated more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country.

Name of posts :

Regional Director

Deputy Director

Manager (Marketing)

Consultant (Technical)

Consultant / TO

Senior Project Associate

Project Associate-I

No. of posts :

Regional Director : 1

Deputy Director : 1

Manager (Marketing) : 1

Consultant (Technical) : 1

Consultant / TO : 1

Senior Project Associate : 2

Project Associate-I : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

As per rules and regulations of CSIR-NEIST Assam

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff up to 4 PM of 3rd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here