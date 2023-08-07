Applications are invited for various project based positions in Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST),Jorhat, Assam.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST),Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Internship position under the project entitled “Structural Evaluation of Construction Quality of 400/220 Mariani Substation.”

Name of post : Internship

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : ME/ MTech in Civil Engineering (Pursuing)

Also Read : 10 types of biryanis popular in Guwahati

Remuneration : Rs.5,000 /- per month

Age Limit : Maximum Age 26 years

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/. Last date for submission of online applications is 16th August 2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here