Assam Career Cotton University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Mechanism of melt-driven petrological assimilation in high-grade metamorphic terrains: a theoretical and experimental modelling approach.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Geology/Applied Geology with 55% marks and passing of NET/ GATE test (as per CSIR norms, refer to the CSIR-HRDG website www.csirhrdg.res.in).

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month

Also Read : Anand Mahindra believes that AR Rahman’s song would help their products go ‘Chalang’ in market

Age Limit : 28 years. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Also Read : Assam CM requests tourists to stay in tea garden bungalows

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CV, Research papers/work to Dr. Amiya Baruah, Principal Investigator, Department of Geology, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 or by email to amiyabaruah@cottonuniversity.ac.in.

Last date for the receipt of application is August 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here


Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in