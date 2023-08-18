Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Mechanism of melt-driven petrological assimilation in high-grade metamorphic terrains: a theoretical and experimental modelling approach.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Geology/Applied Geology with 55% marks and passing of NET/ GATE test (as per CSIR norms, refer to the CSIR-HRDG website www.csirhrdg.res.in).

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month

Also Read : Anand Mahindra believes that AR Rahman’s song would help their products go ‘Chalang’ in market

Age Limit : 28 years. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Also Read : Assam CM requests tourists to stay in tea garden bungalows

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with CV, Research papers/work to Dr. Amiya Baruah, Principal Investigator, Department of Geology, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 or by email to amiyabaruah@cottonuniversity.ac.in.

Last date for the receipt of application is August 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



