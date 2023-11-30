Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Investigator in a ICSSR sponsored major project entitled “Cultural ecology, history and contemporary issues of the Mising tribe of Assam”. The post is temporary for a period of 6 months. Cotton University is a premier institute of higher learning in Assam. Formerly known as Cotton College, the institute was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, the Chief Commissioner of the erstwhile British province of Assam. It became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948. In 2011 the Cotton College State University was established vide an Act of the Government of Assam, with the college as a constituent. Cotton University came into being in 2017 via The Cotton University Act, 2017 that enabled the unification of Cotton College State University and Cotton College.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

ii) Good communication skill with experience of conducting field survey.

iii) Good knowledge of Excel, SPSS and other statistical tools.

iv) Must be a disciplined, hardworking and highly motivated.

Salary: Rs. 15,000 /- p.m.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with bio-data and photocopies of testimonials to Dr. Nitashree Mili, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, Cotton University, Assam within 13th December 2023

The interview date will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by email. No TA/DA will be provided for the attending the interview.

The candidates must bring their documents at the time of interview.

Since the project is purely temporary, incumbent selected will have no claim for regular appointment under Cotton University or continuation of his/ her service in other project.

The appointment is terminable with a one-month notice without assigning any reason thereof.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here