Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Field Assistant (FA) in DBT project under Faculty of Life Sciences. The position may be leading to Ph.D. and selected person should be willing to travel to remote areas for field study.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- + 16% HRA (Rs. 35960/-) for 2 years and Rs. 35000/- + 16% HRA (Rs. 40600/-) for subsequent years

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Sciences (Botany/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology and Biotechnology/Environmental Science/Zoology/Pharmaceutical Sciences/Bioinformatics: with wet lab experience) or equivalent in streams Biochemistry and Molecular biology with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA. Basic computer knowledge is must.

Desirables: Candidate having working experience (with documental proof) on advance instruments applicable in Life Sciences research such as Q-PCR, Flowcytometry, HPLC, GCMS will be given preference. Candidate(s) with at least one publication in SCI indexed journals will be preferred.

Age Limit : 30 years with relaxation to SC / ST / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

Name of post : Field Assistant (FA)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- + 16% HRA (Rs. 23200/-) for 2 years (increment of 15% after 3 years of experience)

Essential Qualification : B.Sc./M.Sc. in Life Sciences (Botany/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology and Biotechnology/Environmental Science/Zoology/Pharmaceutical Sciences) or equivalent in streams Biochemistry and Molecular biology with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA. Basic computer knowledge is must.

Desirables: Basic computer knowledge. Candidate having working experience (with documental proof) on advance instruments applicable in Life Sciences research such as Q-PCR, Flowcytometry, HPLC, GCMS will be given preference.

Age Limit : 30 years with relaxation to SC / ST / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit one page write up and a detailed CV to Principal Investigator by email to dbtbuilder@cottonuniversity.ac.in with subject line as “Application for JRF position in DBT project” for JRF candidate and “Application for FA position in DBT project” for FA candidate.

Last date for submission of applications is October 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here