Assam Career College of Fisheries Raha Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in College of Fisheries, Raha, Nagaon, Assam.

College of Fisheries, Raha, Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II under Department of Aquatic Environment Management (AEM).

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.F.Sc. in concerned discipline (NET qualified candidates will be preferred)

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 21 to 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th October 2023 at 11 AM in Dean Chamber, College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University, Raha, Nagaon-782103.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may submit application in plain paper along with bio-data with self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



