Assam Career CKB Commerce College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam.

Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedures adhere to Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24-01-22 (details available at https://ckbcc.org/).

Age Limit : Candidates should be under the age of 38 years as of 01-01-23, with relaxations as per government rules.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with complete bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, CKB Commerce College, payable at the State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary CKB Commerce College, Jorhat Pin-785001, Assam within 15th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here