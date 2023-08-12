Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Technical Superintendent and Library Information Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree plus 02 years relevant experience.

OR

03 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university, Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree plus 05 years relevant experience.

ii) Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office application, MS Word. Excel, Power Point etc. or equivalent is a must.

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 50,000/-.

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 30 years as on 21-08-2023

Name of post : Junior Technical Superintendent

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : A Master Degree in Engineering/Science/ Computer Science or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with one year relevant experience.

OR

A Bachelors Degree (four years) in Engineering or equivalent qualification in appropriate field

with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute

with two years relevant experience.

OR

Three year Diploma in Engineering/ Applied Science or equivalent in appropriate field with a

minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with

three yeas relevant experience.

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 50,000/-.

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 30 years as on 21-08-2023

Name of post : Library Information Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Graduate from a recognized University (BE/B. Tech in Information Technology/ Computer

Science will be given preference)/ MLISC with PGDCA/MCA.

ii. Minimum of 2 years working experience in an automated library system or in Industry

dealing with RFID System or in an Industry dealing with RFID solutions for Library and

Information centers.

iii. Capable of solving network problems, website designs, System configurations, Handing of

different library software, RFID System etc.

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 50,000/-.

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 30 years as on 21-08-2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st August 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam. Reporting Time for the interview is 8.30 a.m

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application form in the prescribed format along with all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here