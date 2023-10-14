Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Internal Audit Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : The Pay will be fixed as “Last Pay drawn (DA + Basic) minus Pension” subject to a maximum amount of Rs. 80,000/- (Rupees eighty thousand only) per month

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum 5 years’ working experience at the level of Senior Audit Officer. Experience of working as Senior Audit Officer and well versed with wide experience in auditing, accounting, establishment & administrative matters like pay fixation, pension rules, stores & purchase, construction works, research and projects etc.

Age limit: Preferably below 65 years.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th October 2023 at 10 AM in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, BTAD, Assam, PIN- 783370

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs and self-attested copies of relevant testimonials. Original Marksheets and Certificates are to be produced during Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here