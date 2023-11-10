Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Chaiduar College Assam.

Chaiduar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Assamese on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Assamese

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of UGC and DHE Assam

Selection Procedure : The date and time of interview for the post of Assistant Professor in Assamese will be notified in due course of time in the website of Chaiduar College (https://www.chaiduarcollege.org/

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed proform as given by DHE Assam supported by self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1500 to be transferred to the college account (Account No. : 11847668962, Name : Chaiduar College, IFSC: SBIN0009140, SBI, Balijan Branch).

The applications must reach the Principal, Chaiduar College, Gohpur, Biswanath, Assam-784168 within November 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here