Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry) on contract basis for the project “Development of Quality Standards, estimation of Markers and Shelf-life of Chopchinyadi Churna, Marichadi Churna, Musali & Saraswat Churna at CARI, Guwahati”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Sc. in Chemistry

Age limit: 35 years

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan gives a sweet reply to a fan who asks him about his monthly electric bill

Remuneration : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. +H.R.A

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd August 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Barsojai, Beltola, Guwahati-781028, Dist: Kamrup, Assam

Also Read : 5 ways to celebrate Independence Day grandly in office

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled application form along with self-attested xerox copy of necessary certificate with original documents and two recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





