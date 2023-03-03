Assam Career Cachar Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Cachar Judiciary

The Office of Principal Judge, Family Court, Cachar, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : PB-1 of Rs. 12,000/- to Rs.52,000/- + GP of Rs. 3,900/-

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. Candidates possessing special skill may be given preference

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2023. Relaxation of age will be as per Govt. norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the Office of Principal Judge, Family Court, Cachar, Silchar, PIN-788003 till 5 PM on March 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

