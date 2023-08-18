Applications are invited for various teaching positions in C-DAC Centre in North East (CINE), Silchar, Assam.

C-DAC Centre in North East (CINE), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various technical and soft skill domains.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Qualification : B. E / B. Tech or M. E / M. Tech or Ph.D. / Pursuing Ph. D. in relevant discipline of Technical Domain OR MBA / MA

Also Read : Assam CM requests tourists to stay in tea garden bungalows

Experience : Minimum 1-5 years experience of teaching / industrial / conducting training sessions

Salary : Based on experience as per C-DAC norms.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra believes that AR Rahman’s song would help their products go ‘Chalang’ in market

How to apply : Candidates can apply online by filling up the Google Form at https://bit.ly/454y03x. After filling out the Google form candidates are required to send their updated CV to the email ID – course-sil@cdac.in.

Last Date for Application Submission is 31st August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here