Assam Career BVFCL Recruitment 2023

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Medical Superintendent.

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs.20,600 -3%- 46,500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 69,000/- Approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS Degree

Age Limit : Maximum 45 years as on 01.02.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd March 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Administrative Building, BVFCL, Namrup

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 10:00 hrs on March 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

