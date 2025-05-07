Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant teaching positions or career in Borholla College Assam in 2025.

Borholla College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers for Four Year B.A., B.Ed. Integrated. Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Head of Department

Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

Assistant Professor in Assamese/ MIL/ Classical Languages

Assistant Professor in Economics

Assistant Professor in English

Assistant Professor in Geography

Assistant Professor in History

Assistant Professor in Political Science

Faculty in Physical Education (part time)

Faculty in Arts Education (part time)

Faculty in Career Guidance and Counseling (part time)

No. of posts :

Head of Department : 1

Assistant Professor in Educational Studies : 2

Assistant Professor in Assamese/ MIL/ Classical Languages : 2

Assistant Professor in Economics : 1

Assistant Professor in English : 1

Assistant Professor in Geography : 1

Assistant Professor in History : 1

Assistant Professor in Political Science : 1

Faculty in Physical Education (part time) : 1

Faculty in Arts Education (part time) : 1

Faculty in Career Guidance and Counseling (part time) : 1

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh earns praise for wearing ‘history with pride’ at Met Gala 2025

Eligibility Criteria :

Head of Department :

M.A./M.Sc./M.Com. with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade) from a recognized university/ institute of national importance. M.Ed. degree with at least 55% marks. Ph.D. in Education. Eight years of teaching experience in a secondary Teacher Education Institution.

Assistant Professor in Educational Studies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

M.A. in Social Sciences (Psychology, Philosophy, Sociology, or allied subjects) with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade). M.Ed./Masters in Education with at least 55% marks. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education or the concerned subject.

Assistant Professors :

M.A. in the concerned discipline with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade). B.Ed. degree with at least 55% marks. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education or the concerned subject.

Faculty in Physical Education (part time) : Masters in Physical Education with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade).

Faculty in Arts Education (part time) : Masters in Performing Arts or Visual Arts with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade)

For Faculty in Career Guidance and Counseling (part time) : Assistant Professor in Education with Guidance and Counselling as a paper in M.Ed., or a part-time counsellor with appropriate qualifications in Guidance and Counselling.

How to apply :

Candidates may send applications to [email protected] on or before 12th May 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2