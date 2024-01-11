Assam Career Bodoland University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam in 2024.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant (01 No.) in the project entitled “Voices from the Margins: A Study of Bodo Women’s Poetry” in 2024. The post is for a period of three months only. Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Vishnu Manohar who is planning to make 7000 kg Ram Halwa for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in English/ Bodo/ Women’s Studies/ Creative Studies. Proficiency in

English and Bodo.

Fellowship : Rs.10000/- per month

Also Read : 5 adventure sports to enjoy at Lakshadweep

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up Application form with supporting documents (scanned copies) to the following email address: mmedhi360@gmail.com

Last Date of Application: 25th January 2023

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date and venue of interview through

email or phone.

Original documents should be produced for verification at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here