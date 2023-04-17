Assam Career : Bodoland University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions in the project entitled “Empowering the Marginalized Women of Sixth Schedule Areas of Assam through Life Skill Education” on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Weaving Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Higher Secondary passed in any discipline with Diploma in Handloom and Textile Technology

ii. Two years experience as weaving trainer

Name of post : Tailoring Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Higher Secondary passed in any discipline with Diploma in Handloom and Textile Technology

ii. Two years experience as tailoring trainer

Name of post : Crocheting Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Higher secondary passed in any discipline with Diploma in Crocheting

ii. Two years experience as Crocheting Trainer

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Age Limit : Minimum age limit should not be less than 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in plain paper along with self-attested copies of testimonials to Administrative-in-charge, North East Research & Social Work Networking (NERSWN), Kumguri, Gwjwn Dera, P.O. – Chandrapara Kokrajhar, BTR Assam, PIN-783370 (India).

Last date of application submission is 25th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



