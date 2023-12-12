Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Research Officer purely on temporary basis. Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges. Bodoland University runs the Academic Curriculum following the Choice-Based Credit System of UGC. Along with core subjects, Bodoland University also provides Diploma in Bamboo Technology, Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights & Education (PGDHRE), and several other certificate courses.

Name of post : Assistant Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification :

i) MPhil / PhD in Bodo / English / History / Political Science having done research / study in the field of Antiquity, Culture, Society, Language and Literature

ii) UGC NET / SLET

iii) Efficiency in typing of Devanagari script as well as English language and computer applications.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th December 2023 in the Centre of Bodo Studies, Bodoland University

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here