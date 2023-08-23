Assam Career Bodoland University

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in a ICSSR funded project titled “Assessment of Spatial and Seasonal Variations in the Child-Rearing Practices of Boro Tribal Mothers of Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD / MPhil / Post Graduate in Social Science / Humanities discipline with minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes along with all supporting documents as a single pdf file to pralipbu@gmail.com on or before 7th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

