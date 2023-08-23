Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in a ICSSR funded project titled “Assessment of Spatial and Seasonal Variations in the Child-Rearing Practices of Boro Tribal Mothers of Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD / MPhil / Post Graduate in Social Science / Humanities discipline with minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes along with all supporting documents as a single pdf file to pralipbu@gmail.com on or before 7th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

