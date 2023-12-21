Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Department of Science & Technology (DST)-Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Govt. of India sponsored Research Project under the State University Research Excellence (SURE) Scheme entitled “Ontogenic Development of Digestive Functions in Two Air Breathing Fish Species and Their Response to different conditions.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

M.Sc. in Zoology/Life Science/Biotechnology/Fisheries Science with specialisation in Fish Biology/Fisheries Science/Aquaculture/Aquaculture Nutrition/Molecular Biology/Animal Physiology with first class or equivalent grades from any recognised University/Institute in India or abroad.

Desirable Qualifications :

Candidates with CSIR-UGC-NET-JRF/NET-LS/GATE or equivalent, and having experience in handling aquatic animals, laboratory experimentations, biochemical and molecular techniques. Scientific writing skills

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month + admissible HRA

Age : Below 28 years as on date of interview. Relaxation of age will be admissible for SC/ST/OBC, PWD & Female candidates as per SERB-DST norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with a brief CV and self-attested copies of relevant documents to Dr. Khangembam Bronson Kumar, Assistant Professor & Principal Investigator, Department of Zoology, Bodoland University, P.O.- Rangalikhata, Debargaon, Assam, PIN-783370.

A soft copy of the application form along with all documents must be sent via email to kbronson173@gmail.com / bronsonkh@yahoo.co.in

Last date for receipt of applications is 8th January 2024

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview date via email after the last date of applications

No separate interview call letters will be dispatched

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here