Assam Career : BECIL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant positions purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of Publication Division, in Delhi and other regional offices all over India.

Name of post : Assistant Editor (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Graduate Degree from a reputed institution, which is recognized by the Government, along with suitable experience in the field of journalism/publishing/ e- publishing/ digital archives.

(ii) The candidate must have excellent command over concerned over Hindi language

(iii) The candidate must have excellent Computer and IT skills.

(iv) Knowledge of Government rules and procedures is preferable.

(v) Knowledge of e-publishing, digitization in preferable.

(vi) Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Places of Posting : New Delhi

Name of post : Marketing Supervisor (Digital Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) MBA/ Masters with 2 years’ experience in Sales and Marketing.

(ii) Maximum age to be 40 Years on the date of issue of this advertisement.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Places of Posting : Guwahati, Bangalore

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Graduation

(ii) Candidate must be computer and net savvy with full knowledge of MS office and other basic skills required for using computer and internet.

(iii) Typing speed on computer should be 35 WPM as per SSC norms.

(iv) Having 2 years’ experience in Government Organization.

(v) Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Places of Posting : Guwahati

Name of post : Multi-tasking Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) 12th Pass.

(ii) Working Knowledge Computer.

(iii) Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Places of Posting : Guwahati, Bangalore

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only.

Last date for submission of application forms is 21st May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here