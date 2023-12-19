Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Accounts Officer, Project Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical) on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: CA Intern

Consolidated salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Age Limit : 40 years

Also Read : 5 best nature wallpapers you can put up in your phone screens to attract abundance

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE / UGC. Experience – Min 5-8 years.

Consolidated salary : Rs.35,000 – 45,000/- per month (as per experience)

Age Limit : 45 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Name of post : Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with 2 (two) years’ experience.

Consolidated salary : Rs.19,100 – 25,000/- per month (as per experience)

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Also Read : 5 habits of highly successful people in the world

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificates and mark sheets on or before 02.01.2024 (Tuesday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building.

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to oprismfms@gmail.com

Eligible candidates will be intimated by Prism Facilities Management Services for appearing in the

interview / written test through e-mail.

All the candidates are requested to mention their e-mail ID in their application in capital letters.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2