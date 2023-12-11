Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Phlebotomist on contract basis. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. On the request of the then Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi and the present Chief Minister of Assam Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Cabinet Committee on Security under the Chairmanship of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on 7th of June 2017 approved taking over of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India as Grant-in-Aid Institute and as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre (Mumbai).

Name of post : Phlebotomist

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualifications : HSC + DMLT

Age : 30 years as on 14.12.2023, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC.

Consolidated salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism

Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark

sheets on or before 14.12.2023 (Thursday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Eligible candidates will be intimated by Prism Facilities Management Services for appearing in the

interview / written test through e-mail.

All the candidates are requested to mention their e-mail ID in their application in capital letters.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here