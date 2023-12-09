Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer (Palliative Medicine), Nurse and Attendant on contractual basis. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Palliative Medicine)

Qualification : MBBS. Preference will be given to those having experience / certificate in palliative care.

Age Limit : 40 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Salary : Rs. 84,000/- per month

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : B.Sc. Nursing / M.Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Oncology Nursing

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- per month

Name of post : Attendant

Qualification : 12th pass

Age Limit : 27 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Salary : Rs. 14,400/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may report for walk-in-interview on any working MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY

between 11/12/2023 to 22/12/2023 [Time : 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon]

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience, training, etc. supported by copies of certificates and testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here